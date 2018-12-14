The coast is not just water and beaches

Eveline de Klerk

SWAKOPMUND -Visiting the coast does not only mean partying up a storm or visiting the beach as the whole coastal offers other forms of fun that is educative and thrilling recreational activities that can be enjoyed by the whole family.



These activities ranges from the educational living desert tours, boat cruises, and adrenaline lined skydiving to a nerve wrecking visit to the snake park. Visitors can start off with a Living Desert Tour offered by the conservationist, Tommy Collard, from Swakopmund. The excursion takes place just outside Swakopmund on the way to Walvis Bay. The ‘Living Desert’ tour, allows to experience the unexpected life in the dunes up close. It is a unique 4x4 adventure drive through the dunes outside Swakopmund. The tour takes one from the vegetated, life-rich eastern side of the dunes, right through the dunes to the Atlantic Ocean on the western side of the dune belt.



Desert Explores on their part offers a variety of thrilling activities that ranges from camel rides to quad biking and sand boarding and can also be enjoyed by the whole family. They also offer guided tours ranging from one to three hours as well as overnight tours from one night to six days. So, get ready for lots of excitement and a rush of adrenaline as you climb some of the biggest dunes around.



Karakulia Weavers is another interesting place that one definitely must visit, offering the most amazing wool creations that Namibia is internationally known for as well. The factory is situated just opposite the Swakopmund municipality and also offers guided tours. It should definitely be a must visit on everyone’s list.



Art lovers can also make a turn at the Namibia Craft Centre, on the right just as one enters Swakopmund from the inland. The centre features a mixture of breath-taking designs ranging from jewellery to local attires and traditional food. It is one of the coolest places to hang out at, especially if one is an art lover.



Hafeni Township Tours has become quite a hit among international visitors as it gives them an in-depth look on how diverse the coast is in terms of culture. It takes one to the DRC informal settlement on the outskirts of Swakopmund to the Kapana stalls at Walvis Bay and close it off with a delicious meal at Hafeni’s Tradition Restaurant in Swakopmund. This trip should surely be first on your list.



Hafeni himself says his township tours are authentically Namibian as they explore and show visitors Namibian communities and people that make Namibia a beautiful rich cultural country that it is today.

The Swakopmund Snake Park as well as a National Aquarium will be a hit among children. It is thrilling, safe, very affordable and value for your money.

2018-12-14 12:28:18 19 days ago