The Garden Inn, an enthralling enchantment

WINDHOEK-If you want to enjoy good food and drinks with friends and loved one in the most soothing open-air environs, then look no further than The Garden Inn.

Because every corner and place provides just that necessary aura and atmosphere for that feel good rendezvous only The Garden Inn can guarantee. From sidewalks to flower-filled rooftops, they cannot fail to put you in that mood to down more than a glass of wine. The rendezvous caters for literally everything! Formal but relaxing meetings during the day, or your escape from the hustle and bustle of life. The Garden Inn is everything for all and sundry. A rendezvous for everyone, an escape for all and a state for every taste bud.

This eatery on 13 Bismarck Street in Windhoek West, owned by two hardworking dudes, officially opened its doors late last year. Since then, it has been trending, attracting many different clientele, especially the young and/or young at heart. With its light menu, the restaurant offers different types of foods from chicken wings, braai plates and recently introduced pizzas.

They also serve the popular potjie, a mixture of meat and veggies all in one pot on Sundays. There are all kinds of beverages that one can dream of. Not to forget the addictive but handy Wi-Fi. Beers and ciders are all N$25 while juices and cool drinks are N$ 15. The venue does not host private parties while patrons can on any chosen day patronise one particular corner, having duly requested management for such. Apart from that, the restaurant also offers breakfast every day, from nine o’clock in the morning (9h00) until twelve o’clock noon. The breakfast costs N$ 30 without a cup of tea or coffee or juice and N$ 50.00 with a cup of tea, coffee or juice.

Next week, February 2, the restaurant will be hosting their first free market day, which is free to the public with exciting exhibition. The free market day will be hosted every first Saturday of the month. Ever since in business, great specials have been the order of any day. More information can be found on their social media platforms for updates!

Bookings can be done through their email thegardeninn13@mail.com alternatively they can be contacted via the DM on their social media platforms on Facebook, twitter and Instagram handled @thegardenInn13.



2019-01-25 09:59:18 10 hours ago