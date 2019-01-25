The proof of the “pudding” is in the eating …Philander to lead Rehoboth Rugby Club

WINDHOEK - Rehoboth Rugby Club has officially appointed former player David “Poeding” Philander as head coach for the upcoming season with immediate effect.

The new man at the helm played a pivotal role when the Rehobothers clinched the coveted Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) Premier League title in 2009 before a career ending knee injury obliged him to pack his rugby togs for good.

“The Bulls”, as Rehoboth Rugby Club is affectionately known amongst its ardent followers, believe the club’s former blue-eyed boy still has a lot to offer the game.

“It’s our sincere conviction that Poeding’s presence in the locker room will have the much needed positive influence on the playing personnel.

“Being a club stalwart, Poeding certainly possesses all the required credentials and ability to turn the team’s fortunes around with his vast knowledge of the game and expertise accumulated over the years playing the game at the highest level.”

Philander will make his bow in the hot seat at home when Rehoboth hosts their annual season pipe opening tournament on the 23rd of March 2019.

Rehoboth RC is determined to reestablish themselves a powerhouse in the domestic leaque following a dip in form that has seen the Rehobothers languishing in the bottom half of the log table over the last couple of seasons.

“Its no secret that we seriously want to play attractive rugby in an effort to reinsert ourselves as a leading brand and one of the most entertaining teams in domestic rugby to attract more people through the turnstiles.”

2019-01-25 10:17:09 10 hours ago