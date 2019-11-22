‘The White Line’ wins big at African Emerging Filmmakers Awards New Era Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Locally produced feature film ‘The White Line’ took awards at Seventh African Emerging Filmmakers Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Cinematography.

The awards ceremony took place last week in Durban, South Africa.

Producer, Micheal Pulse, said they were ecstatic at the news. “We are super joyful and excited that we won. I will be honest with you, getting nominated was already an accomplishment on its own but scooping the award itself, even better,” said the overly excited Pulse.

“The White Line is taking Namibia beyond borders and we are all here to witness that,” said Pulse.

This is not the first time The White Line is winning awards. The film won Best Film Script, Audience Choice and Best Director Awards at the 2019 Namibian Theatre and Film Awards last month after receiving seven nominations.

The film was shot in three locations in three different towns across the country, Karibib, Usakos and Okahandja.

The film, which stars Girley Charlene Jazama as Sylvia, Jan-Barend Scheepers as Pieter, Sunet Van Wyk as Anna-Marie, directed by Desiree Kahikopo, produced by Jazama with the support from Pulse, who was also in charge of the screenwriting.

The 99-minute film is a story of hope borne from love grown in a forbidding time. The story is set in 1963, three years after the Old Location uprising that shook South West Africa. It portrays a white police officer, who falls in love with a black maid. Their love for each other grows over time through the letters they write to each other.

Their love endures many obstacles, one being the colour of their skin.

On the status of film in Namibia, Pulse said there is hope. “The public has shown interest in local films with some having an attraction of 1 600 people viewing like #LandofTheBravefilm. Such figures let us know that the film industry is growing,” he said.

The production crew said Namibians should brace themselves, as the film will be showcased around the whole country early next year.

Entertainment Now! congratulates the team for the accolades they have accumulated within a short space of time and for those that are in the pipeline. Meantime, let the cameras continue rolling for the production of more films in the country.

2019-11-22 09:16:05 | 16 hours ago