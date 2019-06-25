Thief hit by car while fleeing from scene

WINDHOEK - A 20-year-old man was bumped by a vehicle after fleeing a scene where he and others broke into a car during the wee hours of Sunday morning at Goreangab informal settlement.

The man was taken to the hospital and is under police guard. According to City police spokesperson Fabian Amukwelele, the suspected thief sustained moderate injuries.

Amukwelele told New Era that three suspects broke into a car whereby the owner heard noises and came out as well as his neighbours. “They started chasing the suspect and one of the suspects got bumped by a vehicle which drove off,” stated Amukwelele. In a different incident, a suspect who held at gunpoint a tenant with a toy gun was shot in the leg while trying to steal clothes from a hanging line in Otjomuise.

According to Amukwelele who confirmed the incident, three suspects gained entry into the yard by jumping over the wall and were busy stealing clothes from the laundry line.

“One of the tenants screamed for help and another tenant came out with a shotgun. One of the suspects pointed at him with a toy pistol. The tenant shot him in the left leg, but the leg is not broken,” stated Amukwelele. He said the suspect is in hospital under police guard.

