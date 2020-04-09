Third times a charm for Tulisan Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

After entering the NAMAs twice with no luck, the Baleka hitmaker Tulisan finally got nominated in one of the most anticipated awards in the country.

Born Tulinane Amushila, Tulisan made it to the NAMAs in the best kwaito category, with the first track ‘Iyaalo aano’ from his latest album, titled ‘Fimbi fimbi’.

The humble singer told Entertainment Now!: “I feel honoured to be nominated in the category I major most and for being nominated alongside some of the artists I grew up listening to. Being nominated among the best artists is an achievement.”

He said he deserves the nomination because of the hard work he put in his album and he wishes to get the gong.

“I put so much work in my second album and I am thankful to the organisers for recognising my work,” he said excitedly.

The self-proclaimed ‘Kwambi Will Smith’ mentioned how tough it is for artists to be nominated for the NAMAs, further congratulating his fellow artists for working hard on their music.

He said “For one to be nominated out of hundreds of artists, their work must be really good and I believe all the nominees deserve it”.

The artist is also busy perfecting his art by venturing into other aspects of entertainment.

Tulisan and award-winning artist Adora will host a music show ‘Die Eintlike Vibe’, which is about engaging artists and getting into deeper conversations with them through their creative processes.

“This year I will be more into creating opportunities for myself, engaging more with my fans and giving them good music, so they must expect quality work from me,” promised the 26-year-old artist.

The 2020 NAMAs nominees were finally announced on Friday and the

prestigious awards ceremony is set to take place on 2 May in Swakopmund.

