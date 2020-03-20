This one is for you Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Tutaleni I. Asino



This one is for you the one who made the thirtieth 21st possible

the one for whom no songs are written the one for whom many songs have been sungIt’s been 30 years but please accept my omapandulo

This one is for you

Meme na Tate who fought from within

for you who prayed every day for the safety of those abroad

for you whose mahangu fields were destroyed by the Casspir because you were a sympathizer for you who stayed behind to tell the stories of aunts and uncles that left before my birth

it is because of your stories that I felt I knew them before seeing them



Kai Aios

This one is for you

who has plenty of internal scars adding only to your invisibility

who has many external scars to prove your loyalty and dedication

for you who was out there fighting for me so that I could have this day

for you – Oupa who has no leg, no job, no land, no directorate position

but beaming with pride and filled with many stories that will go unheard

30 year has passed but please allow me to say – Eios setwana tankie



This one is for you

omkuluntu gwandje who out of helplessness pushed me under the bed

and told me to hide from mortars, grenades and bullets

for you who made me memorize pictures of explosives so as not to pick up them off the ground for you who allowed me to have a childhood and run around oblivious to the instability and inhumanness around me

for you who made life normal amongst absurdity

Let me say - Ondangero Onene even though it is 30 years late



This one is for you

Mevrou and Meneer who taught me how to read and write without papers or pencils for you who taught me to respect education even when it was inferior and designed for servitude

for you who gave me the foundation and the building blocks to what today is my knowledge base even though I look down on you now and call you unqualified

even though I blame you now for my younger brothers and sisters failing ndikupe ombili, and say – pandu

it has been 30 years of not acknowledging your efforts



This one is for you

In far off lands who cared for a place you never knew

for you who interceded on my behalf when I could not cross the Atlantic for you who facilitated meetings educational opportunities

shelter and support for a people the power that be deemed unqualified and unfit for self-determination for you who believed in social justice and equality. Here is my 30 years worth of – aio



This one is for you

Who works hard every day even as I accuse you of doing nothing

for you who believe in service with civility

for you who keeps the engine running amongst a flurry of cynicism

for you who works for me domestically and internationally

doing right even when I am short on praise and filled with protest and criticism

I am saying it now, 30 years later - Tumezi Shangwe



This one is for you

the one who knows no national curfew

the one who has an individual name

instead of the generic, hurtful and offensive Kaffir

the one for whom questioning freedom is akin to questioning gravity

the one who was born with a computer, a cell phone and watching TV before 6 pm

the one who will chart the course for the next 30 years

the one to whom I may not be able to say 30 years from now – Tangi Shinene thank you for your innocence, your impatience and your hopefulness



This one is for you

Perhaps most importantly

for you who went to the mountain top but never got to the promised land

for you whose bones built the bridge that led me to my today

for you whose blood is the adhesive for the bridge of my tomorrow

for you whose fighting and dedication I never knew because you were gone before I arrived

for you who gave freely and willingly so that I can now proclaim unequivocally and without justification

I am free

I am born free



This one is for you

This one is for me

Thirty years later

This one is for us

Thirty times over

Happy Independence Day



