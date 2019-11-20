Three arrested for murder of Swakop resident

WALVIS BAY - Police in Erongo Region have arrested three suspects in connection with the death of Romeo Kangulu (28), who was robbed and killed on Saturday morning in Swakopmund.

The trio allegedly went on a robbery spree and robbed several people, apart from Kangulu and his brother. Crime coordinator for the Namibian police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu said it came to light during their investigations that more people fell victim to the murder suspects, and he has made an appeal to those who were attacked and robbed over the weekend to also come forward.

“It came to light that three other persons, apart from the brothers, were also robbed by the suspects. These robberies took place between Friday and Saturday in the area of FNB Mondesa, Woerman Brock and a tuck shop opposite Hero Bar,” Iikuyu explained. He said none of the robberies was reported, hence it is important for the victims to come forward. The murder suspects are expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrates court today for the murder of Kangulu.

They allegedly attacked Kangulu and his elder brother on Saturday morning near the Mondesa cemetery and robbed them of two Samsung cell-phones, stripped them of their trousers, shoes and jackets, and they took their wallets containing personal documents and money.

The elder brother allegedly managed to rescue deceased from the suspects, but they ended up running in different directions as the suspects chased them.

“The elder brother reached home first and waited for the brother to come home. However, the deceased was found dead with head injuries, lying in front of a ghetto around 05h45 by a passer-by in Mandume Ndemufayo – not far from where they were initially attacked,” Iikuyu narrated.

2019-11-20 07:44:01 | 16 hours ago