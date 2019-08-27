Three dead and six injured in accidents in Erongo

WALVIS BAY - At least three people died and six others were injured in two separate vehicle accidents that were recorded at the coast over the weekend.

Two persons died on Saturday evening about 10 kilometres from Swakopmund along the Langer Heinrich -Windhoek road, while the third person died several hours later in the Windhoek Central hospital after being rushed to Windhoek immediately when the accident.

Crime-coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu on Sunday said that the deceased were travelling in a Nissan NP300, double cab to Swakopmund when the driver identified as Fritz Ambrosius Gaeseb, 57 lost control over the vehicle at a sharp curve.

This according to Iikuyu resulted in the vehicle overturning. All the occupants of the vehicle were allegedly thrown out of the vehicle. As a result, two of the occupants, Certa Erika Naweses, 26 and Kensley Ganaseb, 37 died on the spot.

Gaeseb and another male passenger were both transferred to Windhoek Central Hospital from Swakopmund State Hospital in critical conditions where Gaeseb died later.

The other passenger is still in hospital and his condition is said to be critical while another female passenger is being treated at the Swakopmund State Hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

In the second incident, three tourists were injured between Walvis Bay and Swakopmund when the vehicle they were traveling in was bumped from the back on Saturday evening.

According to Iikuyu, the tourists were travelling in a black Nissan Note when a blue Chevrolet Utility pick-up that was also travelling from the same direction bumped their car from behind.

The driver of the Chevrolet pick-up sustained head injuries and was admitted at Swakopmund State Hospital, while three of the tourists were admitted to the Cottage Private Hospital in Swakopmund with neck injuries.

A case of reckless and negligent driving is currently being investigated.



