  • October 24th, 2019



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Three drown in the north 

Three drown in the north 

Nuusita Ashipala   Front Page News   Oshana
1,296
0

Share on social media


ONGWEDIVA - Police divers in Oshana Region yesterday morning recovered bodies of two boys who had drowned in separate incidents at Ohakweenyanga and Omaalala earlier this week. 
The boys allegedly drowned on Monday afternoon. 

One of the victims, 13-year-old Bernhard Bernhard, drowned in the Kapunda earthen dam at Ohakweenyanga after attempting to cool off after school. 

Two learners from the same school tried to rescue him but did not succeed. Bernhard was a grade 7 learner at Oikango Combined School and hails from Onelago village. 

The search started on Monday afternoon but the body was only recovered yesterday. 
In a similar incident a 10-year-old boy also drowned at an earthen dam at Omaalala village. He was allegedly trying to swim in the dam when he drowned. The boy was identified as Thomas Hako. 

In Omusati Region, a 20-year-old Chinese national is also reported to have drowned at the Etaka-Olushandja dam on Sunday. 

Li Kaiwei was employed at a shop in Outapi and was allegedly swimming with friends in the dam.
Ongwediva police station commander Chief Inspector Elizabeth Nashandi urged parents and schools to educate learners on the danger of swimming in the earthen dams.
 


Nuusita Ashipala
2019-10-23 06:56:02 | 1 days ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Three drown in the north  - New Era Live

1 Comments

  1. User

    I have a wonderful testimony to share to the whole world on how Papa Egbe used his herbal product on me, I have been affected with HSV for 6 years and I might papa Egbe through a testimony shared by someone online and told my self let me give him a try and visiting many hospitals and herb home for cure and so lucky for me he did a wonderful job on me and the virus I have had for 6 years was completely cured, thank to Papa Egbe for making me healthy again. What are your infection is it Hepatitis ABC. HIV and Aids. HSV 1&2. Cancer of any kinds. Diabetes. Genital wart. Unable to get pregnant. Miscarriage. Weak erection. Kidney. Heart disease. Any infection. Ex lover back. Court Case. Relationships problem. Lottery spell. Contact him now for a cure via email on papaegbespiritualtemple@gmail.com, with your infection listed and not listed, for Natural Remedies.

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds