Three drown in the north 

ONGWEDIVA - Police divers in Oshana Region yesterday morning recovered bodies of two boys who had drowned in separate incidents at Ohakweenyanga and Omaalala earlier this week.

The boys allegedly drowned on Monday afternoon.

One of the victims, 13-year-old Bernhard Bernhard, drowned in the Kapunda earthen dam at Ohakweenyanga after attempting to cool off after school.

Two learners from the same school tried to rescue him but did not succeed. Bernhard was a grade 7 learner at Oikango Combined School and hails from Onelago village.

The search started on Monday afternoon but the body was only recovered yesterday.

In a similar incident a 10-year-old boy also drowned at an earthen dam at Omaalala village. He was allegedly trying to swim in the dam when he drowned. The boy was identified as Thomas Hako.

In Omusati Region, a 20-year-old Chinese national is also reported to have drowned at the Etaka-Olushandja dam on Sunday.

Li Kaiwei was employed at a shop in Outapi and was allegedly swimming with friends in the dam.

Ongwediva police station commander Chief Inspector Elizabeth Nashandi urged parents and schools to educate learners on the danger of swimming in the earthen dams.



2019-10-23 06:56:02 | 1 days ago