Three minors raped by close relatives 

OMUTHIYA -Three minors aged six and eleven years were allegedly raped in Oshikoto Region in two separate incidents. In both incidents close relatives perpetuated the rapes, says the Regional Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjiua.

It is alleged an 11-year-old girl, a Grade 8 learner at Etaneno Combined School was raped upon arrival from school on Friday by her 48-year-old uncle. The incident happened at Onankali area. “It’s alleged the victim arrived home from school while her parents went in the location. She entered her sleeping room to remove her uniform, and while busy removing, the suspect who is an uncle to entered the room and pulled her on the bed and had sexual intercourse under coercive circumstances,” she stated in the crime report.

The suspect identified as Fillemon Shikongo is arrested and he has since appeared in Ondangwa magistrate court yesterday (Monday).

Another rape case involving two girls aged six, was reported last week on Wednesday at Ondjambayonghalu Village, Okankolo Constituency. It is alleged a 19-year-old cousin who is a Grade 8 learner at Ondjambayonghalu Combined School sexually assaulted two minors.

“The suspect who is a cousin had sexual intercourse with the minors in the grandmother house while their parents went to the cuca shops,” She said, adding the suspect is in custody.

2019-08-06 06:58:37 1 days ago