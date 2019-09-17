Three vie for !Aman Traditional Authority chieftainship

WINDHOEK- The !Aman Traditional Authority’s nomination committee will soon decide who will replace Chief David Frederick, who died aged 85 in January last year at Keetmanshoop.

The nomination committee, chaired by Hendrik Frederick and Bishop Emeritus, said it has shortlisted three names to replace the late Chief Frederick, who ruled the !Aman clan from 1977 up until his death.

Those shortlisted, according to a media statement availed to this publication by Chairperson Frederick, are Christopher Boois, Pastor Cornelius Cloete and Johannes Frederik.

Frederick said in a statement that the committee will soon announce the date of the meeting to elect the new !Aman clan chief from the three shortlisted.

The nomination committee is chaired by Hendrik Frederick and Bishop Emeritus. Other members include Christiaan Uth, deputy chair, Aletta Cloete, secretary, Jacob Coleman and Lena Brand as treasurer. Late Chief David Frederick alongside Ovaherero Paramount Chief Advocate Vekuii Rukoro in January 2017 filed a class-action lawsuit against Germany on behalf of the Herero and Nama peoples in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.



