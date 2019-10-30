Thrilling action expected in Fistball Cup this weekend Staff Reporter Sports Khomas

WINDHOEK - The Bank Windhoek Fistball National Cup will take place this coming weekend at the Cohen Fistball Club (CFC) fields in Windhoek. A concluding contest, the first games of the weekend’s action will kick-off at 08:30 on Saturday.

Rivals Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW 1) and this year’s Bank Windhoek Fistball League champions CFC 1, will again battle it out for bragging rights come match day.

“It is expected that CFC 1 and SKW 1, who both delivered a nail-biting thriller during the final league match a month ago, will fight it out until the last whistle,” said Fistball Association of Namibia’s Media Officer, Helmo Minz.

Made up of two groups A and B, the Fistball National Cup tournament will see seven participating teams compete for top honours. CFC 1, SKW 2 and two teams from the Swakopmund Fistball Club, SFC 1 and 2, make up Group A.

Record champions SKW 1, CFC 2 and 3 will face each other in Group B. SKW 1 is anticipated to prevail as the group winner. “This group will witness clashes among the three remaining rivals. CFC 2 probably has the best chance of advancing to the Category A semi-final,” said Minz.

The top two teams after the preliminary round’s semi-finals, will contest for the Category A cup, while the third and fourth placed of the two groups will challenge for the Category B cup in the semi-finals.

Thereafter, the placement matches between the losers of the semi-final games and the finals of the two categories will take place. The Fistball National Cup tournament will conclude with an awards ceremony as well as the Fistball League’s individual honours.

The tournament’s format is set in a round robin fixture and the matches will be played according to time and not as usual on sets like in the main league.

