  • April 1st, 2019
Thrilling water polo action at CANA Zone IV

Thrilling water polo action at CANA Zone IV

Staff Reporter   Sports   Khomas
1 months ago
WINDHOEK – Newcomers hosts Namibia suffered back-to-back defeats during the first day of the Water Polo Championships, first losing to the South African men’s U/16 team by 19 goals to 1, before going down 19-7 against Zimbabwe’s U/18 team in their second match.

In the ladies’ championship match, the Zimbabwe U/18 team edged out South Africa’s U/16 team by 7 goals to 4.
The event also features a development section, where the South African U/15 men’s team won both of their opening matches, 10-1 against Zimbabwe U/15s and 13-2 against Namibia, while the South African U/15 ladies defeated the Zimbabwe U/15 team by 14 goals to 1.

The swimming programme continues tomorrow with the morning session starting at 09h00 and the afternoon session at 15h00, while the Water Polo Championships begin at 10h00.


Staff Reporter
2019-02-20 11:10:51 1 months ago

