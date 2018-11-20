Tigers’ Nenkavu signs for big spending Zambian club …more footballers seeing Zambia’s lucrative market

WINDHOEK – Tigers Football Club and Brave Warriors’ free scoring left footed attacking midfielder Benjamin Nenkavu, has signed for Zambian mid table outfit Buildcon Football Club for an undisclosed transfer fee.

The Ndola based mid-table outfit currently occupies 8th spot on the log table in the highly competitive 20-team MTN FAZ Super League on 48 points after 32 rounds of matches courtesy of 16 wins, 8 draws and 14 losses.

Previously known as AM Welding FC, the big spending Zambian outfit was founded in 2012 and gained promotion to the Zambian elite football league.

Nenkavu becomes only the second Namibian to ply his trade in the Zambian elite football league – following in the footsteps of fellow Brave Warriors teammate, the goatee bearded football –laying center back, Tebs Lombaard.

The latter has been enjoying a stellar debut season with the Zambian since moving from another MTC Premiership side Tura Magic at the beginning of the current term.

Nenkavu’s departure could just be the beginning of a football revolution taking center stage in Zambia as part of the resurgence in that country’s football since that country’s national football team was crowned continental AFCON champions in 2012 and last year’s under-20 Africa Cup triumph - giving the game a massive boost, attendance wise.

This has now reignited the passion for the beautiful game, which has been in decline in the 1990’s. Increased sponsorship deals and aggressive marketing has attracted more revenue allowing clubs to up their game in terms of salaries.

Footballers in the Zambian Super League earn a basic salary of N$60,000 excluding win bonuses ranging between N$6,000 and N$12,000 on a pro rata basis.

Buildcon were promoted to the Zambian Premier League in 2017 after winning the Division One. Before the 2017 season the club changed its name and city, relocating north to Ndola. The club had been sold to Buildcon Investments, a Ndola building company, after the start of the 2016 season.

Buildcon had originally petitioned to change their name after the first game of the 2016 season, but were not allowed. After their promotion, Buildcon developed a reputation as heavy spenders.

They were the first team in the Zambian league to register more than 25 foreign players on their books and frequently fielded teams of 11 non-Zambian players. The non-Zambian influence helped Buildcon avoid immediate relegation, finishing ninth on their debut 2017 Premier League season.

Buildcon dropped 14 foreign players and added more Zambian players for the 2018 season including international Chisamba Lungu.



