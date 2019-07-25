Tigers not signing new players as part of cost cutting

Maurice Kambukwe

WINDHOEK- Namibia Premier League (NPL) former champions Tigers Football Club will in the current transfer and registration window not sign any new players.

In addition, the current 35-member squad will be trimmed down to 28 players only for the new season.

These developments were shared with New Era Sport by the club’s Public Relation Officer Hafeni Hiveluah, who added that they are also in advanced talks with interim veteran coach Ali Akan to offer him a long-term deal that see him permanently remain at the club for a few more seasons.

On not signing any new additions and also cutting down the number of playing personnel to 28 players, Hiveluah said the decision was taken with serious financial and logistical considerations in mind and moreover, he believes the players currently on the team’s books have what it takes to carry the club through in the upcoming season – hence no new additions needed.

“We began with training this week at Sam Nujoma stadium. We also won’t be conducting any trials but we start off with trimming our players from 35 to 28 and then continue working with those left in the team, as we already know them and their capabilities. The trimming down of players and not possibly signing any new players is part of a larger approach to cut cost and maintain a flexible number of players in the squad. We are also in the process of finalising a deal with coach Ali Akan, which will hopefully see him become fulltime and carry on from last season,” Hiveluah explained.

Tigers finished 8th last season following a protracted relegation battle, which saw the last-minute arrival of Akan rescuing the club from the relegation trap.



2019-07-25 10:32:57 8 hours ago