Time for Miss High School North

WINDHOEK – Preparations for the popular and highly anticipated Miss High School North are in full gear.

The grand finale of the beauty pageant has been scheduled for December 19 at Ekamuti Lodge in Ondangwa. Now in its sixth edition, the pageant this year is hosted under the theme, Self-love is a result of self-acceptance. Ten finalists from different northern high schools will vie for the title. Sandro Ithana from Kashipu Investment cc says this year the winner will qualify automatically for the Miss Namibia 2019 semi-final, provided she meets the Miss Namibia requirements.

The pageant is aimed at giving young girls who live in the northern part of the country a chance to showcase their hidden talents to lift their confidence.

Sandro says the pageant also gives the northern community a great opportunity to take a look at different potentials that the young girls have, as well as their capability to make vital contributions to the well-being of their communities.

Girls will also have an opportunity to develop their mindsets by raising awareness about contemporary issues and social ills that affect the youth, during their campaigns.

Sandro adds that most of Miss High School North winners always improve their talents after the pageant, as some of them go on to win other pageants. “This is a clear indication how serious the event is becoming and also a sign on how the event has grown, by providing an opportunity for these young girls,” he says.

To top it up, Miss Namibia 2018 finalist, Anna Shiweda, will be a special guest at the event motivating the young models. A normal ticket will cost N$50 and N$100 for VIP with the first 100 people getting the first drink for free. Before the main event, the pageant will host a pool party on December 1 at Ekamuti Lodge and different promotions will also be taking place in the north.

2018-11-28 11:36:10 1 months ago