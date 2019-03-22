Time for model Minsonzi to shine

Pinehas Nakaziko

WINDHOEK-There is nothing that can stop local beauty, Minsozi Kompeli, it seems when it comes to her passion for modeling.

Popularly known as Minsozi, the young model who continues to make her marks in modeling circles was selected to represent Namibia at Miss Glam World, an international beauty pageant seeking to find talented women worldwide and to bring them together to learn from and teach another, about women empowerment.

The international prestigious pageant takes place in India annually, and is produced by the House of Pegasus. Minsonzi (26) working as an Examination Officer at the International University of Management (IUM) will become the first Namibian woman to participate in this pageant. She represents Pageant Girls of Bobby K, under the directorship of pageant director Bobby Kaanjosa who selected Minsonzi as the ideal woman to represent Namibia at this year’s Miss Glam World. The pageant takes place from April 20 to 28. Minsozi says she is super excited to be part of this event. Having been in modeling for more than a decade, Minsozi says to represent her country on an international platform is a big step for her and a dream come true.

She adds that she would like to display her potential and personality and use this platform to encourage many young girls to keep up with their talents and not to give up on their dreams. Minsozi started modelling when she was just five-years-old in Rundu. She has won many accolades, including Miss Khomas High School in 2007 and Miss High School in 2010. In 2011, Minsozi won Miss First Year of the Polytechnic now Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), and Miss Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) the same year. She also took part in Miss Namibia in 2014. She says she always have had a passion for beauty pageants ever since. With all that, Minzonzi is very happy and is confident in winning the title.

India here I come… Minsozi Kompeli will represent Namibia at Miss Glam World International pageant in India next month.

Photo: Contributed



