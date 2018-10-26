Time to tango with Jossie

It is only a matter of hours to tango with part time musician, Jossie Kauandenge, who is marking his 44th birthday anniversary with music bash at the Khomasdal Stadium tomorrow.

The veteran musician is making every effort to impress to make sure music enthusiasts enjoy themselves to the maximum. ’It’s time we leave politics for that day so we can just enjoy ourselves and have fun with our people,” says he in anticipation of politicians expect to go and enjoy themselves at the music festival. Live on stage for the very first time in Namibia is the legendary soul singer, Johny Mokhali from South Africa. Mokhali has been in the music industry for 40 years and has produced 26 albums in total. His catalogue includes hits such as Lerato Ka Mogala,Motho and Mpule.

Fans have the opportunity to meet him in person today at Antonio’s Art, where he will be having a meet and greet session. Activities start in the morning, with a kids’ fun corner and jumping castle, kid’s toys and other activities. Sport lovers will also enjoy soccer matches leading to the build-up of the main musical event in the evening. Kaunadenge feels that many young people have supported him throughout his career, hence the birthday bash. “Since being elected into council I

have been very busy on a political level, this will be an ideal time for me to show appreciation towards the youth that elected me here.”

Tickets are available at Computicket and at all Shoprite Checkers across the country for N$70 for ordinary tickets and N$350 for VIPs.

