Toddler dies from boiling water burns Obrien Simasiku National Oshikoto

×

OMUTHIYA – A 16-month-old toddler burned to death at the weekend after a pot of scalding water fell on him.

The incident happened at Onamupanda village in the Okankolo constituency on Saturday morning.

According to Oshikoto police regional crime investigations coordinator Deputy Commissioner Naomi Katjirua, the toddler allegedly pulled down a pot that was left unattended by the mother in the kitchen.

He was identified as Christof Nghiyalasha.

In addition, Katjiua said three more deaths were registered after two people died on Sunday after the car they were travelling in overturned outside Oshivelo.

“A Toyota Etios overturned on Sunday when the driver, Wilka Kahungi, attempted to overtake another vehicle, which was also in the process of overtaking. Therefore, in an effort to return to the lane, she lost control and the car veered off the road, leading to the death of Simon Elias Ndaitavela (32) and Martha Ndinelago Nghishitivali (6). They died on the spot, while three others were taken to the Oshakati and Tsumeb hospital with slight and serious injuries,” stated Katjiua.

The third death is of a 47-year-old man, Halufe Mavulu, who was found dead in his sleeping room.

- osimasiku@nepc.com.na

2020-09-22 09:18:46 | 3 hours ago