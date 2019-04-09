Toddler drowns in oshikundu bucket

OMUTHIYA – An inquest docket has been opened after the lifeless body of a toddler, identified as Wernel Tangeni, was discovered last week Thursday in a bucket of oshikundu at Onadhi village in Onyaanya Constituency.

According to Oshikoto police detective, Chief Inspector Edna Nawa, it is alleged that the incident happened when three children aged two and one year were alone inside their home while their grandmother was working in the mahangu field.

Nawa said the police is still investigation another inquest case following the death of a three-year-old boy, Simaneka Megameno Amunyela, who last month choked to death after swallowing a marula fruit. “It is alleged the deceased was playing with other children at home and went to the kitchen to drink oshikundu. While there, he saw a bucket of marula juice and allegedly accidentally swallowed the fruit [contained in the juice]. It got stuck on his throat and he died instantly,” stressed Nawa.

The incident happened on March 24, at Ontaula village in the Omuntele area.

Following these deaths of minor children, the Oshikoto police is cautioning parents and guardians to be more vigilant to avoid such bizarre incidents.

2019-04-09 10:34:46 1 days ago