Too many misconceptions on pageants, says Malulu

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Former Miss Namibia, Paulina Malulu, says many people feel that pageants give out the wrong message and discriminate against those who are not skinny and tall.

“Pageants or no pageants, people will always have different points of view. The reason why pageants are desirable in their own right, is because they have their own sets of standards, and those standards make people - women in this matter - to set goals for themselves,” said Malulu.

She emphasised how every single platform on planet earth caters to a certain group of people, who are qualified for them, whether physically, mentally, socially, spiritually, sexually, academically, emotionally and even practically. “We are all well-suited somewhere where someone else is not well-suited,” highlighted Malulu.

The former Miss Namibia 2013 is the founder of Miss Republic of Namibia.

“Most pageant platforms in Africa, especially national ones that send their winners to international pageants crown winners that must meet the standards set by these international pageants,” stated Malulu. She said these “international” standards have been her biggest concern. “Primarily because they are Eurocentric, their standard of beauty is based on how they define beauty,” she said.

Malulu said the majority of these international platforms do not embrace the natural beauty of a black woman. “We are made to wear weaves, expected to be articulate in English and dress a certain way that is how the birth of Miss Republic of Namibia - Cultural Ambassador came to life,” recalled Malulu.

She realised that she needed to create a pageant platform that was different. “A pageant where women of colour can confidently embrace their skin, features and hair without having to alter themselves in such a way as to fit into a non-African standard of beauty,” she explained.

What sets the Miss Republic of Namibia apart is its relevance in the 21st century, expressed Malulu. “We look at women differently and not just as sex symbols, as perceived by society,” she added.

She labelled as the pageant platform that is personalised to Namibia. “We are not setting standards based on how the rest of the world perceives beauty,” clarified Malulu.

She mentioned that they (organisers) are allowing young women the chance to acquire a certain curiosity, refinement, society, arts, humanities (history and literature), current political and economic developments and their impacts on modern Africa through culture.

Furthermore, Malulu said the pageant allows the young women to take part in a variety of discussions with a degree of informed knowledge that allows them to understand a great deal of their continent, in its many facets and form looking at culture as a focal point.

“We want young black women to love and care for their natural hair. To embrace their heritage and promote their culture. I would like to make it very clear that Miss Republic of Namibia is not here to ‘pass off’ as an imitation or copy of any other pageant. We are relevant, unique and our own master copy,” concluded Malulu.



2019-07-05 10:50:28 6 hours ago