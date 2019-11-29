  • November 30th, 2019



Top Trending: Burna Boy trades Nigerian flag for a Namibian one

 Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Our clip of the week happened in an unexpected turn of event in Zurich, Switzerland when Nigerian afro-fusion artist Burna Boy traded his Nigerian flag for a Namibian one. “He stepped on stage to perform his hit song Ye covering himself in a Nigerian flag over his shoulders, ” said the originator of the tweet.

“Being the only four Namibian ladies in attendance, we took out our flag and started waving as he performed. Amidst all of this, he stopped performing and told us to wave our flag higher, ” the ladies informed Entertainment Now!

To their surprise, whilst performing, Burna Boy stopped the act once more and requested the ladies to exchange the Namibian flag with the Nigerian one.

The exchange can be seen happening in the video as the ladies can’t contain their excitement that an African Musical Giant just asked them for a Namibian flag.
Music indeed has no borders. Burna Boy was busy with his African Giant Tour.
 


