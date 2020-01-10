Top trending: Irivari sets the tone for the New Year Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

Paheja Siririka and Aletta Shikololo

WINDHOEK - Our top trending clip for this week is of Irivari from Oshivelo – a joyful and free-spirited young Namibian. In the clip that we are referring to, Irivari is seen with a bag of vegetables, selling to passers-by.

Here, Irivari made the catchy statement to a seemingly interested buyer, which went viral and set the tone for the New Year for people to focus on themselves. In the clip, the potential buyer is seen asking Irivari if he was an associate of another vendor, to which Irivari assertively brushed off, saying “Keshe umwe no business yaye”, which translates ‘each one is with his own business’.

The clip has been shared more than 100 times on Facebook and remains to be trending on other social media platforms since its upload. Not only are social media users finding humour in the clip, but they seem to be finding a ray of hope for the New Year, encouraged to focus on themselves and building on to the attitude of minding one’s business.

Entertainment Now! could not establish Irivari’s official name and age, which has been sparking curiosity among social media users, who even went to the extent of creating a meme that Irivari is an adult and has fathered upcoming musician Kaboy Kamakili.

It has also appeared to Entertainment Now! that Irivari’s videos prompted someone to make a beat and used his voice to compliment it into another catchy and trendy song, similar to the December hit When the rain rain so much heavily.



