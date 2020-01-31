Top Trending: Lukas goes to school Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK – The top trending clip on our radar this week was of Lukas, a young entrepreneur from Oshivelo who was convinced to go to school.

The clip uploaded by Otilia Kaputuputu on Facebook 28 January 2020, raked in more than 53 000 views, 800 shares and close to 400 comments from people are applauding the initiative to take him back to school.

The teacher in the clip can be heard saying other students should give their books and pencils to Lukas as he is now the class captain.

“Bringing Lucas to school was a collective effort and spearheaded by the Ministry of Gender, I took over when everyone was a bit sceptic in which class he must go and I pledged to take care of him until appropriate measures come into place, ” read a Facebook status updated by Kaputuputu.

Lukas is not new to Entertainment Now! About two and a half weeks ago then known as Irivari, he appeared trending as a joyful and free-spirited young Namibian. In the clip that we are referring to, Lukas is seen with a bag of vegetables, selling to passers-by.

With so many speculations around his age Entertainment Now! hasn’t yet established that. Kaputuputu said she will monitor his progress every day. “I am currently analysis and he can count a bit, speak fluent English because of influence from tourists but he can’t read and write. To those of you who said he is a businessman, yes he could recognise the money and so forth. The challenge now is he came hungry to school but I prepared something for him and brought a lunch box’’ the post read.

Kaputuputu urged Well-wishers to kindly assist and buy Lukas school uniform and food,” she said.

This is developing a trending story.

2020-01-31 09:39:01 | 2 days ago