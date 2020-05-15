Top trending - Nigga Get Rich Bronx collection Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

×

Grootfontein-based rapper Paulus Njambi, stage name Nigga Get Rich, who is known for his hip hop vintage type of swag and interesting lyrics in his ballads, recently loaded a video of his Bronx collection, jokingly challenging fellow musician Gazza to clap back on his collection.

“We fool around and I was challenging him to show me his collection and how much it has costed him,” said Njambi.

He told Entertainment Now! he has so far five Bronx collection and plans on getting more. “I have five pairs right now and they are about N$6 000 inclusive of shipping fees,” he disclosed.

He said his boots are a unique part of him. “I don’t have to look like anybody because they inspire me but I have my shoes especially manufactured by Bronx companies in Los Angeles just to have me stand out as a single different person in my country and the whole wide world,” he said.

Njambi mentioned that from a very young age, he was highly inspired by the black American rappers and actors with the way they dressed. “I respected their way of dressing as a loyal gesture. So, basically, my style got inspired by legendary rappers like 50 Cent and 2pac,” he specified.

He also said the few essentials on his outfit represent wealth and hard work. “Every chain, ring and watch I put on speaks of a journey I walk and the big steps I’m taking to reach and aim higher,” outlined Njambi.

With such a wardrobe, no doubt, bullying will surface. “My fellow school mates would make fun of the way I dress and how outdated I look. I would constantly get asked why I dress up like 50 Cent when I’m not even rich but I had the faith that at some point in my life I’m gonna be at the top of my platform so I’d answer and tell them I’m not 50 Cent but I’m that nigga that’s gonna get rich and soon everyone will know me as My Nigga Get Rich and prove us wrong,” he recalled.

– psiririka@nepc.com.na

2020-05-15 12:12:16 | 22 hours ago