Top Trending: Police Officer receives a bribe and gets arrested Staff Reporter Entertainment Khomas

×

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- The top trending clip for this week is of a Namibian Police Officer receiving a bride from an alleged truck driver believed to have been transporting tourists through Namibia.

He was immediately arrested in what looked like a sting operation in Windhoek.

Reports stipulate the bribery transaction was caught on video by the investigative team of the ACC. Based on the clip, the bride amounted to N$4 000 which was given to the law enforcer who turned out to be a lawbreaker.

According to media reports, Nampol Khomas Regional Commander Joseph Shikongo confirmed the clip to be true and that the police officer was apprehended. “Members of the media were calling us to confirm whether it’s true or not, it is true. The police officer received the money,” said Shikongo.

He disclosed to the media after the release of the clip that around 20 police officers were arrested from May this year and further said the number could be higher as only those that have been arrested are from the Namibian Police.

The clip which was trending on social media garnered mixed reviews with some feeling sorry for the police officer while others saying that karma has no menu and he deserved getting arrested.

2019-10-25 09:34:36 | 3 days ago