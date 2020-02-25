Top Trending: Skep die potjie Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

Our top trending clip was uploaded on Facebook by Raymõndo Ráy-j Cook of two young men, dancing at a braai stand and dancing to a beat in the background. The clip has so far gathered more than 3 500 shares on the platform, 95 000 views in a week of its release.

“Skep daai poitjie, die bene kook” which loosely translates to “Dish the pooitjioe, the bones are cooking” became trending among social media enthusiasts, with it receiving applauds and impressive comments. “Creative,” commented Gwen Pia Nawatises.

Menette Tunemanya Hiyavali said: “Best video of 2020, I am definitely sharing”. What’s more interesting about the clip is there is doubt on whether there is indeed meat or not while others are insinuating pap or porridge. “That’s not poitjie, that’s pap,” commented Victor KV Udjombala.

The clip keeps on getting shared and it is receiving appreciation.

Entertainment Now! couldn’t get hold of the originators of this masterpiece, our attempts will however continue.

