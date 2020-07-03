Top trending - Vijay Nashongo’s lockdown dairy Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

The top trending clip is from The United Nations International Children’s Fund (Unicef) for a brief home dairy session it had with 11-year-old Vijay Nashongo at his homestead at Omuthiyagwiipundi in the Oshikoto region.

Nashongo’s clip, which has garnered more than 2.4 million views on Unicef’s Facebook page, about 61 000 likes and more than 1 900 comments, starts with him explaining the first thing he does after waking up.

“During this time of the pandemic of the Coronavirus, I always make sure I wash my hands for more than 20 seconds,” explained Nashongo, who can be seen washing hands with a modified tippy tap.

The bubbly and eloquent preadolescent is seen giving a tour of their homestead by playing around with the goats and kids, playing on a swing that he made himself and eventually heading to his books to revive his mind.

“I like to go to my books to refresh my mind because school is not open during this lockdown of coronavirus. I miss school, my friends and teachers,” he said.

He also enjoys playing golf, as his father bought him golf clubs last year for his 10th birthday. “I like playing golf because it keeps my mind focused and my body healthy”.

He concluded: “Wash your hands and avoid touching your face. Stay safe and stay home.”

The 2:13 video received comments from social media users, complimenting him on his intelligence. “You are a very intelligent young boy and you have good parents who have taught you many things to help you in life. I hope you continue to study so someday you can accomplish everything you want in life,” read a comment.

Another comment read: “Very busy little boy, stays safe but still finds a lot of things to do and has fun during the lockdown.”

