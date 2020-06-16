Tragedy as son accidentally shoots father

A man from Okafitu Kakuni in the Outapi constituency has been charged with murder in connection with the accidental shooting of his 66-year-old father yesterday morning.

According to the police, the suspect was allegedly attempting to shoot at the cattle but missed and struck the father, who died in a local hospital.

Johannes Nekwaya Eita (40) appeared in the Outapi Magistrate’s Court yesterday in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at the victim’s, Ignatius Higinus Nakwaya, homestead.

According to the interim headman, Paulinus Hamutenya, who is a cousin to the accused, the deceased was seen behind the kraal and was unexpectedly struck by the air gun pellet.

“These people are all my relatives. It is shocking and sad news indeed. The accused missed the target and unfortunately killed the father. It is indeed very sad,” he said.

He said the pellets first hit in the log that made up the kraal before it reached the victim. Eita runs a kapana business outside Outapi and also supplies meat to vendors who sell meat at the northern town.

Hamutenya described both the deceased and the accused as friendly people who are also hardworking. “The deceased was much supportive and peaceful. He has inspired a lot of people in terms of business, including myself,” he explained.

The crime and investigations coordinator in the regional police, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, confirmed the incident, saying the investigations in the matter continue.

The Outapi constituency councillor Fillemon Shikwambi has also confirmed the matter and cautioned members of the public to be careful when using weapons.

