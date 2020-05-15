TransNamib executives meet to tackle transformation strategy Staff Reporter Business Khomas

The recently-appointed TransNamib executive team departed on a four-day strategic workshop from 13 May 2020 to 16 May 2020 aboard the flagship TransNamib train – the Desert Express. The strategic workshop, which is now planned to take place annually, was scheduled to take place in March, but due to lockdown, it was postponed to May. The trip, which includes visits to the Mariental, Aus and Keetmanshoop stations, aims to focus on formulating a way forward to continue the implementation of the Integrated Strategic Business Plan (ISBP) approved by Cabinet in December 2018, which aims to transform the transport parastatal into a profitable company.

TransNamib CEO Johny Smith said the workshop was imperative, adding: “This is the first time in two years that I have a full executive team. It is not only important that we come together as a team and formulate strategies to push TransNamib forward but these executives also need to visit sites, see our operations at the ground level to fully grasp the challenges that we are facing, and those challenges are many. Unfortunately, time is not on our side and, therefore, this is a high priority to see how we must amend our strategy to fast track the implementation of the business plan.”

“The route travelled has become a major revenue source for TransNamib in terms of moving manganese for our customers and the executives needed to see first-hand the operations and challenges on the route,” he added. The route between Keetmanshoop and Lüderitz was closed for 18 years and currently, we moving more than 15 000 tons per month, which is currently being upscaled to 30 000 tons per month. As TransNamib, we have also employed about 150 people in the South last year to support this growth in moving the Manganese from Ariamsvlei up to Lüderitz.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our revenue streams. In the five weeks of lockdown, we lost 50% of our revenue and we need to find innovative ways to close this gap. The Desert Express has been significantly impacted with the complete standstill of its operations. We still have to pay staff and operational costs, and with Covid-19’s devasting effect on the international tourist market, I do not foresee our income stream increasing in the next few months,” Smith said. “We made the decision as an executive team to use our own facilities and in doing so, market and showcase our facilities on the train, as a facility for workshops and strategic retreats,” Smith added. Smith further noted that TransNamib has adhered to all government regulations regarding Covid-19 in the planning and execution of the workshop and stressed that any information suggesting otherwise is baseless and defamatory.

“As an Exco team, and as a company, we remain committed to transform TransNamib from its historical challenges to a company which needs to add value to its shareholder and the country at large,” Smith concluded.

