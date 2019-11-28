TrenTyre revamps Windhoek branch Staff Reporter WOEMA Khomas

×

TrenTyre officially re-opened the doors to its revamped Windhoek branch on November 08, 2019. Amongst the changes that customers can look forward are a modernised look and feel for both the customer waiting area, new billing system and an increase in the number of service lifts. The branch has also invested in additional customer luxuries like free wireless internet and various refreshments and beverages.

TrenTyre’s CEO, Henrico du Plessis, described the revamp as being the wheel and tyre dealer’s response to customer needs and offering them the ‘wow’ and exciting customer experience that many customers look out for.

“It took us some time, but through questions and observations, we identified key factors that would make a visit to TrenTyre 100 percent customer-focused and enable us to provide a unique experience,” said Du Plessis.

Previously, TrenTyre stocked a limited range of tyre brands, but earlier this year embarked on the vision to add various other brands in order to cater for different customer preferences. With an extended catalogue, that includes brands such as Continental, Bridgestone, Firestone, Pirelli and Dunlop to name a few, there is now something for everyone and their cars at Trentyre.

Du Plessis added that the branch is fully-equipped to provide various services that include tyre fitments, pressure checks, tyre repairs, wheel-alignment, battery checks and a 24-hour dedicated team to service even more people. He noted that all the changes were initiated in order to expand and improve on services to existing and new customers.

“Our customer base has grown and it’s only logical that we grow too,” he said.

On the first day of business, customers were treated to stimulating games, with some customers driving off without having spent a dime or having spent next to nothing.

2019-11-28 08:11:08 | 1 days ago