Trio to bring out collabo album

WINDHOEK-A trio of talented young multi-genre singers of Bravo-B, James 10 and Y-Boy, who founded the Brave Gang music label in 2017, are doing well, and currently taking the music industry by storm with their music.

Although each member on the label has been doing their own music over the past years, this week they announced that they are going to release their debut collaboration album soon, which promises to take over the industry. All members have been close friends since their childhood, and decided to start a music label after realising their dream for music and singing talents at a tender age. They are all born and raised in the small town of Ongwediva, in the Oshana region.

Although the upcoming album still does not have a title, many songs are in their final stage. “Currently we are busy putting in work so to market our music so that it will be known internationally before the release of the album,” says Bravo-B. .James 10 adds that this is going to be a surprise album, and most of the song will be in the Afro-pop genre.

Bravo-B

Real name Philemon Hoon, Bravo-B is a Veterinary Medicine student at University of Namibia (Unam). He was introduced to the music industry by his release of a sizzling single titled Dance down Low featuring Courage and Thegr8maly. The song is highly rated on some local radios playlists, and is one of the most sought after dance songs in the local clubs. “A lot of artists, personalities and music lovers have reacted well to this song, and complimented me for the song on social media. Maria Nepembe has previously snapped on her Instagram fan page, dancing and jiving to the song,” says Bravo-B

His song is available for download at www.namibiamusic.com. “I’m really thrilled to make a hit song at the age of 19, because a lot of Namibian artists do not mature at this age, I am just going to give the best to my fans this year,” says Bravo-B. He was booked to perform for different shows recently. He also performed at events such as Miss High School North 2018, Exit Rockaz Life of Kunta Kinte Album Launch and at Oshakati Talibaaza Festival end of last year.

James10

Real name Moses Shikwaya, James 10 is an Education student at Unam. He got attention and doubled his fan base after he recently released his single titled Inamudanenange, an Oshiwambo song meaning, “don’t play with me”. He featured Y-Boy and Vikta Juiceboy on this song.

The song was well received by fans, especially on social media. It is one of the faourites on radio right now, and is available for download at www.namibiamusic.com.

Y-Boy

Real name Elias Shiwayu, Y-Boy is a Medical Laboratory Science student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST). He has shown his music skills and potential when he featured on James10 song, Inamudanenange and has amazed people with his amazing verse on the song. The good news to all his music lovers is that he is set to release his new single titled Playing me early next year.

Y-boy performed alongside Bravo B and James10 at events such as Miss High School North 2018, Exit Rockaz Life of Kunta Kinte Album Launch and at Oshakati Talibaaza Festival last year.



