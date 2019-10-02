Tsumeb continues search for CEO

OMUTHIYA - A year after the departure for greener pastures by Alfeus Benjamin made vacant the coveted municipal CEO position at Tsumeb.

The Tsumeb municipality is still trying to fill the executive position that has been void since December 2018.

This is despite the mayor of the copper mining town Matheus Hangula having on several occasions made assurances to appoint a substantive executive head.

New Era is informed a Director for Planning and Rural Development at Oshikoto Regional Council, Victoria Kapenda was tipped to take over as she came tops in the interviews. She however declined the offer because it falls short of what she currently earns.

As per government’s salary structure, a director’s package starts at N$512 809 and an additional motor vehicle allowance of N$114 475 and housing of N$81 558.

The Tsumeb municipality falls under category A local authority, and under such, a CEO earns a starting annual salary of N$447 979 excluding other fringe benefits.

About 50 applicants had vied for the job. “I can confirm that the candidate declined the offer. Therefore, the position will be re-advertised this month to seek for another potential candidate,” briefly stated Hangula, when approached for comment.

“As per council resolution, only one candidate was recommended, who came first. Based on such resolution, it recommends that if such candidate declines the offer, the position should be re-advertised, which we will do,” added Hangula, when queried why a second or third candidate cannot be considered.

2019-10-02 07:02:45 1 days ago