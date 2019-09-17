Tsumeb-Otavi accident death toll rises to five

OMUTHIYA - The death toll of Saturday’s accident between Tsumeb and Otavi, which involved a Toyota 7-seater sedan and an Angolan registered Ford Ranger, has risen from four to five. The latest victim succumbed to injuries while being transferred to Ongwediva Medi-Park hospital.

The deceased was identified as three-year old Linyondi Azariah Luke. Other victims include her mother Helen Domingo, 24, and sibling Martha Maranada Tjapwa, 1, Mainjongo Mavis Handura, 23, and driver Hendrick Mandume Ndivayele, 24.

Two other passengers Theorich Damaseb and Uerikua Hengari are still receiving treatment in Tsumeb state hospital, in addition to three occupants of the Ford Ranger – Figueira Quinemuna Camburo, Antonio Califunga and driver Jose Mendes Sambuanda.

According to the Oshikoto police, the vehicles were involved in a head-on collision about 30 kilometres outside Tsumeb on the road to Otavi. It is alleged the seven-seater was travelling from Tsumeb to Windhoek.

The latest victim also brings the national road carnage statistic to 24, involving five accidents in which 59 others sustained injuries.

The first accident occurred on Friday evening around 17h35 between Kalkveld and Otjiwarongo, where 14 people died on the spot; three accidents were between Outapi and Oshakati, one in Windhoek and another in Walvis Bay. Two drivers of the vehicles involved were arrested for drunk driving and are currently receiving treatment under police guard in hospital.



