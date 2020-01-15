TUN bemoans revised education curriculum

WINDHOEK – Teachers Union of Namibia (TUN) secretary-general Mahongora Kavihuha says the implementation of the new revised national curriculum has the potential to widen the gap between the rich and poor.

Kavihuha made the remarks yesterday while highlighting various concerns that TUN has of the new revised national curriculum, which was implemented by government in 2015.

“There is a clear and incontrovertible evidence that the new revised national curriculum, instead of narrowing the divide between the two socio-economic classes actually serves to accentuate the divide,” said Kavihuha.

The revised national curriculum indicates that after a learner completes the national senior secondary certificate ordinary or grade 11, the learner will have a choice of choosing from various paths; employment, vocational training and continuation to grade 12 provided that they meet the requisite passing mark or distance education.

“The situation as it stands currently only a few learners will meet the prescribed proceedings to grade 12, who are most likely from wealthy families. The majority of the learners, most likely from poor families will end up in grade 11, which compromise their chances of taking courses that will have relevance to more lucrative job markets such as engineering, bio-medical and the like,” he said.

TUN further expressed concern on how the local universities are going to deal with learners who will be exiting from the revised national curriculum.

Defensive

The ministry of education last year defended the revised national curriculum citing the reviewed education system and curriculum shall provide an opportunity for diversified growth, learning and development for a healthy sense of self-responsibility.

Furthermore, the ministry said learners will obtain knowledge, skills, values and attitudes they need in real life to further their studies and live a meaningful life in a democratic society (skills-based education such as communication, IT social skills) for the senior secondary phase.

However, not all learners would obtain the required points. In this respect, the government has thus devised multiple alternatives for such candidates, it had said.

