Tura Magic and Citizens in mid-table dogfight … Goagoseb bemoans inadequate training facilities

Windhoek - Citizens FC boss Dawid Goagoseb says lack of proper c has been the club’s biggest Achilles heel in the last few weeks and the situation hampers with the players readiness but however maintained that his charges are ready to throw the kitchen sink at Tura Magic when they meet tonight.

Citizens will confront Magic tonight at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00 in what is expected to be an entertaining clash, as both teams will be gunning for maximum points.

Citizens are currently sitting 8th on the log table with three points from three draws in their last three outings, while Magic on the hand are 7th on the table with four pints from one win and one draw. That means Citizens will need a win tonight if they are to stand a chance of leapfrogging Magic and eventually move within the top-four on the standings.

But it will not be an easy task for Citizens, as Magic are also faced with the same scenario and a win is expectably the only deal Ghanaian mentor Mohammed Gargo would love to settle for tonight.

Touching on the challenges faced by Citizens heading into tonight’s clash, Goagoseb said: “We are ready for Tura Magic because it is a very important match for both teams and a win will equally go a long way for both teams. Our preparations have however not been the best as we continue to experience serious problems with training facilities. We have booked for two training sessions at the Sam Nujoma Stadium but due to the league’s heavy schedule it is now impossible for us to train there because of our training time clashing with that of league games.”

“So sometimes we are forced to just do light training or jog around to remain fit but that is not sustainable because it tempers with the team’s readiness for such big matches. But I don’t want to use that as an excuse as our boys will be ready and Tura Magic must expect nothing but a fight from us. We will be ready for them.

2018-11-29 10:25:59 1 months ago