Tura Magic to face Julinho tonight

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK - Action will tonight continue in the MTC Namibia Premier League when Tura Magic takes on Rundu side Julinho Sporting at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.



Magic haven’t enjoyed a smooth start to their 2018/19 league campaign as they have only managed to win one, draw three and lose two of their six league games played so far – leaving them lying 12th on the log standing with six points.



Tonight’s clash will be vital for the “Magicians” as they look to regain the form and confidence of previous seasons but it won’t be an easy assignment as Julinho has been in great shape and continue to show serious signs of a rejuvenated team.



Julinho are currently stationed 3rd on the log table with 10 points, thanks to their perfect run which has seen them win three, draw one and lose one of their five league outings.



Magic has the quality and magnitude to pull off a surprise against visiting Julinho as a win tonight will go a long way in boosting their chances of at least moving above or within mid-table and keep their ambitions intact.



Julinho on the other hand would want to maintain their good run and remain within the top-four on the table and thus should tonight be expected to throw the entire kitchen sink in the way of the Magicians.

2018-12-18 11:17:01 15 days ago