Two cops nabbed at Hosea Kutako

WINDHOEK – Two Namibian police officers were arrested at Hosea Kutako International Airport after they were found in possession of 600 Euros that is alleged to have been bribed from a passenger boarding a plane on Saturday. According to Namibian Police Force spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi the officers were both found with 300 Euros each.

He said a case of corruption has been opened against the two officers.

Kanguatjivi told New Era that an investigation team went to the airport yesterday morning to further probe the matter. “There could be other arrests,” stated Kanguatjivi.

He said the two officers are expected to appear in court today.

However, he could not say whether the two will appear at the Windhoek Magistrate’s Court or the court at Hosea Kutako International Airport.

New Era learnt that an Angolan national with a large amount of foreign currency was boarding a plane on Saturday but didn’t declare money that he had with him.

However, it is alleged the Angolan had the necessary papers and there was no need for the officers to bribe him but should have taken him to customs and excise officials at the airport to declare the money.

2019-07-23 09:12:40 1 days ago