Two in court for possession of pangolin skins

John Muyamba

RUNDU - Two suspects who were arrested on Monday night at Kantenture village in Kavango East Region with Pangolin skins worth N$200 000 are due to appear in court today.

The police through a joint operation with officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism set up a temporary roadblock were they apprehended the two culprits after they searched their vehicle and discovered the prohibited wildlife products in their possession.

The two suspects who are both Namibians are due for appearance in the Rundu Magistrate’s Court where they will make their routine first appearance.

“ Prohibited wildlife products are illegal to have in your possession and its punishable by the law,” said Chief Inspector Melanie Mburu of the Namibian Police in Kavango East.

Caption: (Skins): Lucrative…The four Pangolin skins seized from two suspects at Kantenture village



2019-05-15 10:42:09 1 days ago