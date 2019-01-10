Two perish in tragic collision near Omuthiya

OMUTHIYA - A woman died on the spot yesterday afternoon about nine kilometres south of Omuthiya just 100 metres away from her home, when a passenger minibus rammed into a Nissan pickup vehicle she was travelling in.

Four hours later, a baby involved in the same accident died in the Omuthiya State Hospital due to severe head injuries.

Four more people were transferred to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital due to extreme neck, head and back injuries, authorities said.

It is alleged that the minibus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll several times. Both vehicles were travelling in a southerly direction.

According to the Oshikoto police regional crime investigations coordinator, Naomi Katjiua, there were about 14 adults in the minibus and a baby.

”Ten of the passengers sustained serious injuries, while the baby succumbed to the injuries later in the hospital. Three sustained minor injuries including the driver. They were all taken to Omuthiya State Hospital for further treatment,” said Katjiua, adding that the names of the injured were yet to be established.

The accident happened at Omutsegondjamba along the Omuthiya-Oshivelo road. It is alleged that the minibus driver was trying to overtake and in the process hit the Nissan from the right rear side, which caused the woman to be thrown out of the vehicle.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, was a passenger in the Nissan and was seated at the loading box from where she was hurled out of the vehicle.

Another passenger in the Nissan sustained minor head injuries while the driver escaped unhurt.

When New Era arrived at the scene, medical personnel were still attending to the injured, while another ambulance from Oshivelo had to be called in to assist.

Police investigations continue.





2019-01-10 09:25:25 8 hours ago