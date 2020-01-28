Unam campus loses over N$200 000 in break-in

Nuusita Ashipala

ONGWEDIVA – Unknown suspects on Saturday allegedly got away with N$224 580 in cash from the University of Namibia’s Hifikepunye Pohamba campus’ finance office in Ongwediva.

The break-in is alleged to have been committed during the wee hours of Saturday as it was discovered around 04h00 that morning.

Police Spokesperson in Oshana Warrant Frieda Shikole said the police are investigating a case of house breaking of a business premise.

“The suspects broke the window of the office and cut the safe,” Shikole said in the police report.

Communications and Marketing Officer for the northern campuses Linus Hamunyela said the unknown suspects initially broke into one of the offices, and then into a toilet before they could get to the finance office where the safe is kept.

Hamunyela said much of that money was money collected during the ongoing registration at the university. He said moving forward, the university will look into putting up speed points and encouraging students to pay their registration fees at the bank to avoid similar scenarios.

“We will look into other measures to see how best we can have limited cash stored on campus,” said Hamunyela.

Meanwhile, Hamunyela said the university has strengthened patrol within the campus.



2020-01-28 08:24:23 | 1 days ago