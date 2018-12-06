Unam lecturer in court for attempted murder

RUNDU - Antonio Nelson, 44, was denied bail when he made his routine first court appearance in the Rundu magistrate court on charges of attempted murder after he shot at two people.

Nelson allegedly shot at two victims on Monday night, who were travelling in his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle at night. The two victims, who are said to be the relatives of his ex-girlfriend, are currently hospitalised, and they are reported to be stable.

Antonio, who is a lecturer at the Unam Campus in Rundu, had his firearm seized by the police on Monday night. He appeared in court before Assistant Magistrate, Rufinus Hikerwa, and his case was postponed to January 15 for further police investigations.

Public Prosecutor Emma Mayavero represented the state in the matter.

