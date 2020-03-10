Unam set to name pro-vice chancellor Albertina Nakale National Khomas

The University of Namibia (Unam) says its 23-member council is at an advanced stage to finalise the appointment of the pro-vice chancellor for research, innovation, and development.

Last month, four candidates battled it out through public presentations as to why they think they deserve the top academic job.

The four candidates are; Professor Moses Chimbari from the University of KwaZulu-Natal; Professor Nelago Indongo and Professor Alex Kanyimba who are all Unam staff members, while Professor Anica Peters is from the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST).

In an interview with New Era yesterday, Unam acting director for communication and marketing, John Haufiku confirmed Unam is at an advanced stage of finalising the appointment and will communicate as soon as a decision has been made.

During September 2018, Unam vice-chancellor, Professor Kenneth Matengu had appointed Professor Frank Kavishe to act as pro-vice

chancellor for research, innovation, and development.

His appointment became effective from 28 September 2018, and will run until a substantive candidate is found. Kavishe served as a designated assistant pro-vice chancellor for the Jose Eduardo dos Santos Campus in Ongwediva.

In his absence, Petrina Johannes, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and IT, has since been acting in his place. The position of pro-vice chancellor for research, innovation, and development became vacant after Matengu, (the former pro-vice chancellor for research, innovation, and development), ascended to vice chancellorship in 2018.

Matengu was appointed as the third vice-chancellor of the university-becoming the youngest person to assume the position.

In line with the university’s new vision mandate, the role and functions of the office of the pro-vice chancellor for research, innovation, and development among others, is to foster Unam’s innovative research and connecting it to the industry for products development and socio-economic upliftment of the Namibian society.

The appointment will be for five years, renewable at the decision of Unam council.

The position complements the pro-vice chancellor for academic affairs and that of pro-vice chancellor for administration and finance.

