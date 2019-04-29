Unam’s southern campus on growth trajectory

Steven Klukowski

KEETMANSHOOP – The University of Namibia (Unam)’s southern campus in Keetmanshoop in the //Kharas Region is on an exciting growth path, said Chancellor Nangolo Mbumba at a graduation ceremony here.

Celebrating the 2019 annual graduation ceremony under the theme ‘Use education to change the world around you and beyond’, parents, guardians and guests joyfully witnessed the occasion where graduates received recognition as reward for their hours of commitment and dedication.

Mbumba, the university’s third chancellor after former presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba, urged students to remain proud alumni and ambassadors for Unam.

He further described the southern campus as “an anchor of hope, a catalyst for the realisation of the dreams and aspirations of the good people of the south and Namibia in general”.

Citing accomplishments of the campus, Mbumba informed the audience that intake grew from 45 students since its inception to 1 400 currently.

In addition, he proudly announced that in terms of staff development the institution now has three professors and 17 PhD holders on its establishment.

The Unam southern campus has exclusive programmes that can only be studied here – a notable example is the School of Geosciences and its varied programmes, Mbumba, who is also Namibia’s vice-president, emphasised.

For the first time the campus graduated both a masters and doctorate candidate during the ceremony, yet another achievement for the institution.

As testimony to the 2019 success of the Keetmanshoop campus, history was made when for the first time in the campus’ history a student scooped both the chancellor and vice-chancellor’s medals.

Shannen da Rocha, who obtained her Bachelor of Education (Pre-Primary and Lower Primary) (Honours) degree, was awarded the dean’s award, best graduating degree per student, vice-chancellor’s medal and chancellor’s medal at the graduation ceremony.

Close to 150 students graduated with degrees, diplomas and certificates – among them the mayor of Keetmanshoop, Gaudentia Kröhne.



