Unavailable docket halts Valombola murder case

WINDHOEK - Katutura Magistrate’s Court yesterday had to postpone the case of Refugees Commissioner Likius Valombola because of the docket that was not available for court proceedings.

Valombola, 53, who is out on bail of N$15 000 appeared before Magistrate Namwenyo Shikalepo. During court proceedings, state prosecutor Sirka Nangoro informed the court that although the case is on the court roll for further investigations, she is unable to inform the court of the status. Nangoro noted that the docket was not brought for court proceedings thus it will be prudent to postpone the case to November 12 for the docket to be availed to court.

The commissioner made headlines when he was arrested on a charge of murder following the death of former Namibia National Student Executive member (Nanso) Helao Ndjaba, 27, who was shot in the head on May 19, in Katutura.

Valombola has denied guilt, saying he did not intend to harm anyone when he fired the ‘warning shots.’

He has indicated he fired the warning shots because at the time he feared for his life, following the three men who were banging on his vehicle.

During Valombola’s bail hearing, Namibian police investigative officer, Detective Sargent Moses Shivolo testified that according to the statements he obtained, there was a car, a Toyota Corolla that had broken down on King Kauluma Street in Oshitenda, Ombili.

“The driver of the SUV Honda and the passenger (Valombola) allegedly got out of the vehicle to tell them to move the vehicle off the road,” explained Shivolo.

Allegedly an altercation occurred between the owners of the Toyota Corolla, Valombola and his son. After the altercation, Valombola and his son allegedly went back to their vehicle.

The witnesses allegedly heard two gunshots before the driver of the SUV drove off. Shivolo noted that one of the bullets hit Ndjaba who was a mere bystander waiting for a taxi.



2018-11-09 09:15:11 1 months ago