Uncle bolts into Angola after raping niece

WINDHOEK - The Namibian police is currently in pursuit of a man accused of repeatedly sexually violating his eight-year-old niece in Etayi Constituency.

The suspect who is an uncle (age unknown) to the eight-year-old victim is suspected to have fled to Angola. According to the Namibian police (Nampol) weekly crime report, the suspect has been repetitively sexually violating the minor for months. The alleged sexual assault occurred between January and July.

The suspect and the victim were allegedly residing at the same homestead located at Ehombe

village, Etayi Constituency in Omusati Region and it is where the alleged rape occurred. Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

In an unrelated matter, a case of rape and assault read with the provisions of Domestic Violence Act were opened at Epukiro on Friday. A 35-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and raped in the area of R.C Duplesis in Epukiro. It is alleged that the victim was walking home from a bar when the suspect (age unknown) ambushed her with a knife.

According to police reports, the victim was alone on route home when the suspect pushed her on the ground, strangled the victim, took out a knife and stabbed the victim on her left thigh. The suspect allegedly continued to forcefully have sexual intercourse with the victim.

The suspect who is known is still on the run and the police are yet to apprehend him as police investigations continue in the matter.

The police in Windhoek are investigating the death of Abraham Nandi, 30. According to the police, Nandi’s lifeless body was discovered on Saturday morning by a passerby in an open field in Havana, Windhoek. Nandi was found with a stab wound on the lower left side of his chest.

The deceased’s next of kin have been notified. The police are yet to make an arrest in the matter, as investigations are ongoing.



2019-07-31 06:56:01 1 days ago