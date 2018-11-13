Union gets strike approval after wage deadlock with NWR 

WINDHOEK – Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) have reached a deadlock regarding the proposed salary increment for its employees. The deadlock has resulted in Napwu receiving a certificate of unresolved dispute that provides them with the mandate to go on strike after the rules of engagement are agreed between the two parties.

The current deadlock originates from the percentage increment that Napwu is requesting from NWR. Currently, Napwu is requesting for a 12 percent increment while NWR is proposing an inflationary increase due to the standing directive from the Ministry of Public Enterprise.

Zelna Hengari, NWR Managing Director said, “we are currently engaged with all stakeholders in order to find an amicable solution to avert a possible strike. At the same time, I would like to assure the market that, should the situation change, we will ensure that they receive the service they expect from us. Equally, I would like to thank our board for the continued guidance during these negotiations”.

2018-11-13 09:57:07 1 months ago