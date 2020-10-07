Unionist nominated in Omaheke Kuzeeko Tjitemisa National Khomas

Namibia Farm Workers Union (Nafwu) secretary general Rocco Nguvauva has been nominated as Swapo candidate for the Okorukambe constituency.

Nguvauva will replace incumbent Rafael Mokaleng, who failed to make the cut during a primary election to determine candidates for the upcoming regional council election set for 25 November.

Epukiro constituency councillor Cornelius Kanguatjivi was also eliminated during a district conference, with Packy Pakarae confirmed as the ruling party candidate. Only two serving Swapo regional councillors were nominated to stand again.

They are Ignatius Gariseb of Kalahari and Augustinus Tebele of Gobabis. Of the seven constituencies in Omaheke, Swapo has four seats, while Nudo runs two constituencies: Otjinene and Aminuis. Otjombinde is currently under independent candidate Katjana Kaurivi. In Otjinene, Swapo has nominated Edmund Meroro, Werner Kavaka for Otjombinde and Ismael Mungunda for Aminuis.

In the Epukiro constituency, Pakarae will battle it out with civil society leader Sandie Tjaronda, who will contest as an independent candidate; Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) candidate Ithele Kambirongo and Nudo’s Kenikejanda Kandetu.

Epukiro constituency has been a Swapo stronghold since independence. So far Nguvauva is the only candidate in the Okorukambe constituency that has been a Swapo stronghold since independence. At Otjinene, Meroro will be contesting against the current Nudo councillor for that constituency, Erwin Katjizeu.

The constituency is a Nudo stronghold since independence. At Aminuis, Mungunda will be contesting against the current Nudo councillor for that constituency, Peter Kazongominja.

The constituency has also been a Nudo heartland. At Otjombinde, Kavaka will be contesting against incumbent independent candidate Kaurivi, Nudo’s Werner Kambato and Swanu’s Ngajozikue Mbuende.

In Kalahari, Gariseb will be contesting against a Swanu candidate, whose full identity was not yet confirmed at the time of going to print. New Era understands the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) is considering fielding candidates in both Kalahari and Okorukambe constituencies.

When contacted for comment yesterday, LPM deputy spokesperson Joyce Muzengua said her party was still in the process completing the various primaries.

