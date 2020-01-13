Unlicensed driver allegedly kills man in Karibib

WALVIS BAY - An unlicensed driver allegedly killed a man and injured two others when he crashed into a group of mechanics with a reporteldy stolen vehicle in Karibib on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mabasen Awaseb, a Swakopmund resident.

The 22-year-old suspect has since handed himself over to the police and will appear today in the Karibib Magistrate’s Court. Briefing the media on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu of the Erongo police said the suspect took the car without the owner’s consent and drove off. He first crashed the vehicle into a stationary car that was being worked on by Awaseb and others, before hitting a nearby shack. According to Iikuyu, the suspect allegedly took the vehicle while the owner was resting outside the vehicle.

The suspect, according to Iikuyu, also crashed into a shack belonging to Moses Nghililewanga. “Luckily, no one was in the shack,” Iikuyu said. The suspect, according to the police, ran to where the owner of the vehicle was resting and informed him about the accident. “He then ran away towards the bushes. The owner tried to catch him but the suspect ran away – but he handed himself over on Saturday,” Iikuyu said. According to Iikuyu, the suspect is charged with reckless and/or negligent driving, culpable homicide, failing to ascertain the nature and extent of injuries sustained by any person after accident and failing to render assistance to injured persons after an accident.

